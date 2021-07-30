Severe Weather Statement issued for Scioto by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-29 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scioto THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN ADAMS AND SOUTHWESTERN SCIOTO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM EDT An additional severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for portions of Adams and Scioto counties until 930 PM. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for northeastern Kentucky...and southwestern Ohio. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.alerts.weather.gov
