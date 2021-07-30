Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-29 17:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 17:50:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN PIMA...SOUTHWESTERN GRAHAM AND NORTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
