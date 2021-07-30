Cancel
Monmouth County, NJ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Monmouth, Ocean by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 20:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Monmouth; Ocean The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Monmouth County in central New Jersey Northeastern Ocean County in southern New Jersey * Until 1245 AM EDT. * At 843 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Toms River, Asbury Park, Lakewood, Howell, Tinton Falls, Manasquan, Point Pleasant Beach, Seaside Heights, Farmingdale, Mantoloking, Allenwood, and Brick Township. This includes the following highways Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 29 and 34. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 85 and 104. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

