The M’s wildcard odds took a hit with yesterday’s loss; they’re now just below 3%. That sounds bad, but look at the standings, and the M’s are only behind Oakland for the second wild card. The M’s odds are so low because projection systems keep waiting for the Angels to wake up and play well, and frankly, I’ve just seen the Angels, and that – predicting the Angels will suddenly have pitching – is not something I’d put money on. This doesn’t mean that the M’s have it made. The A’s are better and ahead of them. But it means games leading up to the deadline *against the team they’re chasing* take on additional importance.