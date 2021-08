Today, a volunteer project is taking place to create a pathway to and refurbish the former Atlanta Black Crackers practice field, ‘the sandlot,’ on Bush Mountain, commemorating and supporting one of the oldest Black communities in the City of Atlanta dating back to the Civil War. Taking place at 1401 Bridges Avenue, in Atlanta, the Braves, Delta Air Lines, and community volunteers will refurbish the field, plant and beautify the Bush Mountain Community Garden, and more. A piece of Atlanta baseball history will be also added with the planting of a seedling from a 100 year-old Magnolia tree that grew in the outfield of the former ballpark of the Minor League’s Atlanta Crackers and Negro American League’s Atlanta Black Crackers.