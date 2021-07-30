These 15 coding classes teach you how to build websites and mobile apps
These online training courses also cover the fundamentals about programming languages, including Python, Java and JavaScript, as well as machine learning and data science. Software engineer is a tech career with one of the fastest rising salaries. If you'd like to break into this well-paid field, now is your chance to start training at your own pace with Build a Bundle: The 2021 Ultimate Learn to Code Training. The pricing ranges from free (for three courses) to $15 (for 25 courses).www.techrepublic.com
Comments / 0