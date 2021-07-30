Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

These 15 coding classes teach you how to build websites and mobile apps

By TechRepublic Academy
TechRepublic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese online training courses also cover the fundamentals about programming languages, including Python, Java and JavaScript, as well as machine learning and data science. Software engineer is a tech career with one of the fastest rising salaries. If you'd like to break into this well-paid field, now is your chance to start training at your own pace with Build a Bundle: The 2021 Ultimate Learn to Code Training. The pricing ranges from free (for three courses) to $15 (for 25 courses).

www.techrepublic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Mobile Web#Android#Web Apps#Python Programming#Javascript#Html#Css#Unity#Blender#Mammoth Interactive#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Computers
News Break
Mobile Apps
News Break
Software
News Break
Python
Related
Softwarefreecodecamp.org

Low-Code Tutorial – Build 3 Financial Apps

Low-Code can allow you to spin up apps fast and with out-of-the-box UI components. We just released a course on the freeCodeCamp.org YouTube channel that will teach you about Low-Code solutions by building 3 financial apps. Ania Kubów developed this course. She is a ex-financial Broker turned software developer. Think...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Neurotechnology Releases Mobile App For SentiSight.ai

The new mobile app complements the online dashboard by providing a convenient way for users to use their trained or pre-trained SentiSight.ai models from their phone. Neurotechnology, a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, has released a SentiSight.ai mobile app that enables users to easily use image recognition models from their phone. SentiSight.ai enables users to build, train and deploy image recognition models without the need of an understanding of AI or deep learning. The app serves as a useful companion to the SentiSight.ai online platform, which itself has received a recent update.
Cell PhonesPhotofocus

Mobile Mondays: Identify nature with mobile apps

Do you identify what you are photographing when you are actually taking the image? How many times when you get back home, start uploading images and add keywords (you are adding keywords, aren’t you?), do you wish you knew what type of bird, plant, tree, etc. you had a photograph of?
Oklahoma City, OKoccc.edu

Teaching Your Classes with Zoom

Zoom can be a powerful tool for delivering content to your students outside of a traditional class meeting. There are some important things to keep in mind as you use this technology to share information with your students. 1. Always use your OCCC Zoom account. Your OCCC Zoom account can...
Cell Phonesneworleanssun.com

Future of Healthcare App Development & Mobile Medical Apps

In the last couple of years, smartphones have become more integrated into our lives than ever before. What makes these devices useful are the mobile applications we install to help us do vital tasks in our lives. The health industry is one of the many sectors that hugely benefited from the mobile app revolution. It is no surprise that the mHealth (health-related apps) market is estimated to be more than $189 Billion by 2025.
Cell PhonesBeta News

Stability is key to success of mobile apps

Stability is key to the success of mobile apps according to a new report from Bugsnag which shows that a drop of just one percent in stability can lead to a loss of a star in app store ratings. Users rate apps on the Google Play and Apple App Stores...
Cell Phonesmodernrestaurantmanagement.com

How Restaurants Can Build Loyalty with Mobile Messaging

This year, 42 percent of restaurant brands plan to invest in customer loyalty programs. This is no surprise given that mobile has now become the restaurant industry standard, especially as the pandemic accelerated the need for digital ordering technologies. In 2020, Starbucks reported that nearly a quarter of all its orders in the U.S. were placed from a phone. As consumer adoption continues to grow, restaurants can look to three key mobile marketing strategies to increase visits and drive loyalty and engagement across mobile.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

You can now use Edge’s password manager to log in to mobile apps

Microsoft is updating Edge on Thursday to allow the browser’s password manager to log you in to your mobile apps. The new release, technically Edge 92, also includes new password safety features through a password health dashboard. The Edge mobile app should be able to use the browser’s password manager...
Small BusinessPosted by
Andre Oentoro

How Much Does It Cost To Build A Corporate Website

Finally, you are all set to start a website and take your business online, but before this, it's essential to know how to manage the process and how much it costs to build a corporate website. And the truth is that it is not dependent on one factor. There are a plethora of aspects that you need to keep in check!
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How To Disable Chrome’s Auto Sign-in For Apps & Websites On Android

Compared to other web browsers, Chrome offers more features, but, apart from all those features, it has a feature which is enabled by default that prevents us from having to press the login button on certain websites. Chrome automatically logs on to websites where it has stored credentials. Of course,...
EducationTechCrunch

Sololearn raises $24M for its bite-sized, Duolingo-like mobile-first coding education app

Drive Capital led the round, with participation from past backers from Sololearn’s previous $1.2 million Series A round in 2016 (Learn Capital and Prosus Ventures). Of note, Drive Capital was co-founded by two alums from Sequoia out of Columbus, Ohio, with a mission to focus on founders outside of the “usual” hubs. That’s precisely what they have done here: Sololearn comes from Yerevan, Armenia, which has produced a lot of engineering talent, but interestingly not as many startups. (PicsArt, which is also HQ’d in San Francisco, may the biggest name to come out of there.)
Internetlatesthackingnews.com

Do you want to start building your website? Here are 6 helpful tips.

You want to start building your own website? Well, this is mostly done by professionals. However, we have listed 6 tips for you to try it out as well. Because if you ask professionals, you’ll likely have to pay them. But what if you don’t have the means to spend valuable money on building a website? Then, you’re going to build it yourself. That’s why we’re to the rescue with these 6 helpful tips.
Coding & Programmingmakeuseof.com

How To Build Data Structures With JavaScript ES6 Classes

Data structures are a fundamental aspect of computer science and programming, irrespective of the language you use. Having a thorough knowledge of them can help you efficiently organize, manage, store, and modify data. Identifying the proper data structure for your use case can improve performance by a huge margin. However,...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Build a Data Science Portfolio Website using Python

Improve your Python skills while building your own data science portfolio website. As a data scientist, you need to have a portfolio website that helps you showcase your projects and profile in one place. You might already have a Github and LinkedIn page, but don’t expect a potential employer to look through all your code and posts to know more about you.
Cell Phonestheappalachianonline.com

AppalCart steering to new mobile app

AppalCart announced Wednesday it will be using a new mobile app that riders can use to find transportation. The public transportation system discontinued its contract with NextBus, another public transit vehicle tracking system, July 22 in favor of the new app TransLoc. “The new TransLoc app offers improvements that we...
SoftwareCIO

How Low-code is Fueling the App Dev Revolution

Senior IT manager Purna Jandyala leads a team of professional developers at Medtronic, a medical technology, services, and solutions company with more than 90,000 employees worldwide. His team maintains five separate service portals and more than 25 business-critical processes and applications, serving more than 90,000 employees. Increasingly, his team is...
TechnologyMiddletown Press

5 Reasons Why Your Website Is Holding You Back and How to Fix It

Your website’s performance is a direct representation of your business, and by today's standards, the average consumer expects a fast-loading website. Not only is a technically sound website important for a smooth user experience, but it also impacts your search-engine optimization, hence affecting how Google ranks you on searches. Two...
Softwarebacancytechnology.com

Implement Self-Service Approach in Agile Software Development (How to Guide)

Self-service approach is considered to be a game changer in agile software development, and rightly so. It makes software product support processes easier and speedier that eventually result in better consumer experiences and increased productivity. Though, the word self-service is self-explanatory, let us understand what self-service approach is in technical...
Cell Phonesfirstadsense.com

How To Build A List Of Numbers For Your Mobile Marketing Success

Mobile marketing is a term that can be defined several ways. The essential definition of mobile marketing is promoting business through the use of cell phones or other mobile devices.The following article can help you to see how mobile marketing advice that works. Keep mobile marketing content messages brief and...
Cell Phonesphysicianspractice.com

How mobile apps are transforming the patient-doctor experience

Mobile apps have completely changed the medical field by providing healthcare professionals a safe, streamlined way to connect with patients and colleagues from anywhere. While virtual visits won’t completely replace seeing patients in person, doctors will need to equip their practices with up-to-date tech to keep up with the competition and patient demands.

Comments / 0

Community Policy