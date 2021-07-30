Detroit Pistons select Cade Cunningham first in the 2021 NBA Draft
For the first time in over fifty years, the Detroit Pistons had the first overall pick in the NBA Draft. The league has changed drastically since they took Bob Lanier in 1970. Then, it was common to build a team around a dominant center, and Lanier fit the bill. He was a seven-time All-Star (he produced an eighth with Milwaukee) and was the franchise leader in rebounds until Bill Laimbeer overtook him in 1991.detroitjockcity.com
