Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Fan & Online Contributor Says He Was Removed From NXT Tapings, Tony Khan Comments

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

One of the more popular contributors to live reports from NXT events says he was removed from the recent tapings. JJ Williams, who has been the source of many reports out of NXT tapings over the last several years, took to Twitter to note that he was “was singled out and removed from the tv taping due to my association with WONF4W.” Williams is an official correspondent for the Wrestling Observer and Figure 4 Online, who regularly shares notes and pics from the NXT shows.

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt#Combat#Nxt#Wonf4w
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEmyq105.com

80s WWF Wrestling Legend From Brandon Has Died

"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, brought a swagger and style to the WWE Universe that turned his talent into a prot... He was a standout on the football field at Brandon High School and went on to headline the World Wrestling Federation’s very first WrestleMania. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has died at the age of 71, according to the Tampa Bay Times. His son shared the sad news on Instagram.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Reveals Becky Lynch ‘Burial’

Becky Lynch remains one of the most popular female WWE Superstars in recent memory. The Man’s meteoric rise to Superstardom back in 2018 is well documented. It propelled her career to the absolute top, which culminated in her winning both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35, defeating both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of the Show of Shows. She is also engaged to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and the two welcomed their baby girl Roux in December of last year. Becky Lynch could also be returning on Friday Night Smackdown.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Female Star Returning After Retirement

Sonya Deville has not competed in a WWE ring since losing to Mandy Rose in a ‘loser leaves WWE match’ during last year’s edition of WWE SummerSlam, forcing her into temporarily retirement. However, it appears that this could potentially change. According the Fightful Select, they have reported that an in-ring return for Deville is expected to happen soon and that Deville has been training inside of the ring to get ready for an aforementioned return to the squared circle. This top UFC fighter recently leaked their ‘bold’ message to a WWE female star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Went Broke’ After Quitting

The former WWE star Batista went on to try out his luck in the field of acting following his stint in Vince McMahon’s company. He is currently one of the top actors in Hollywood and doing well. However, he had to go through some hardships when he left pro wrestling...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Suffered ‘Tragedy’ Before WWE Firing

The former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was recently released by the company due to the ‘budget cuts’ and their decision has received some backlash from the fans. The world of pro-wrestling is certainly stunned as many have reacted on it. Bray Wyatt was dealing with tragedy. Several names of...
NFLringsidenews.com

Baron Corbin’s Actual Net Worth Revealed

Baron Corbin isn’t having a very good time on SmackDown. His crown is now on Shinsuke Nakamura’s head and Corbin claims to have lost loads of cash since then. How much is he really worth?. The Broke Wolf opened up his own “GoFundMe” page to raise $100,000, all he needs...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Wife Breaks Silence On Hiatus

WWE star Randy Orton has been away from on-screen action since it was reported he had suffered an injury. Amid the speculations regarding his comeback, his wife, Kim Orton took to her Instagram handle and shared series of pictures and video clip on the occasion of Alanna Orton’s 13th birthday. Braun Strowman Meeting With Top Promoter Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch Shows Off New Body In Photo

Becky Lynch has not been seen on WWE programming since the announcement of her pregnancy last year. However, Lynch is clearly getting back into in-ring shape, which will clearly make the WWE Universe giddy with excitement upon her return. Over on social media via Instagram, the user known as dro posted a new picture of Lynch working out. Dro, who is a photographer named Paul took the photograph of Lynch stretching with some weights. The photo can be viewed below. Lynch quietly married fellow WWE superstar Seth Rollins this past month. This top WWE star recently apologized over a Becky Lynch insult.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Another Long Term Name Quietly Leaves WWE

One more for the road. The WWE roster has been changing all over the place in recent months and there is nothing to suggest that all of the moves are done. These changes have made for some very interesting shifts, including some names finally being let go after years with the company. There are some who were surprises for another reason, such as fans realizing they still worked for WWE. We seem to have another case like that.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Styles ‘Removal’ From Raw Stuns Fans

The tag team of AJ Styles and Omos have been an opposing force in the WWE, especially after winning the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship. However, during the recent edition of WWE Monday Night Raw AJ Styles was not by the side of his tag team partner or on the show at all as Omos went up against Riddle. AJ Styles Offered Huge AEW Match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt AEW Debut Spoiled In Photo?

Bray Wyatt’s tattoo artist Kyle A. Scarborough is hinting at his AEW debut. A fan asked, “I hope that your work is still featured on television no matter what happens in the future I think you did amazing work with Bray and whoever you work with is only going to benefit from your talent. I hope this is not the end of Bray only a new beginning.” Kyle responded, “It will be.” He posted an AEW GIF.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Star Spoils Daniel Bryan & CM Punk Debut?

The AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently joined Wrestling Observer Radio and talked about variety of topics. There have been speculations regarding the signings of former WWE stars, Daniel Bryan and CM Punk recently. Omega went on to discuss the potential signings, seemingly letting slip that they’ll be debuting when he said he will wrestle them.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Blocks’ AEW Signing WWE Champion?

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Removes Roman Reigns’ Dirty Joke From SmackDown Replays

John Cena made a return to WWE and he laid down a big challenge for Roman Reigns. While the Tribal Chief was rejecting Cena’s match challenge, he dropped a pretty risque joke for the PG Era, but that hit the cutting room floor when WWE got to edit things. During...
WWEringsidenews.com

Ryback Celebrates Big Win On Twitter

Ryback has been through a lot on social media since his WWE release. He received legal paperwork from Vince McMahon’s company demanding his accounts, but he never gave them up. He has been at a war with Twitter itself in recent memory. While the war with WWE over usage of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy