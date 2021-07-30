WWE Fan & Online Contributor Says He Was Removed From NXT Tapings, Tony Khan Comments
One of the more popular contributors to live reports from NXT events says he was removed from the recent tapings. JJ Williams, who has been the source of many reports out of NXT tapings over the last several years, took to Twitter to note that he was “was singled out and removed from the tv taping due to my association with WONF4W.” Williams is an official correspondent for the Wrestling Observer and Figure 4 Online, who regularly shares notes and pics from the NXT shows.411mania.com
Comments / 0