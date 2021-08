24 hours: not a whole lot of time, as it turns out. Especially if you're a trained assassin who has one more trigger to pull before succumbing to a lethal dose of poison. The clock is ticking on Mary Elizabeth Winstead and, as the first trailer for Netflix's Kate shows, she's making the most of it. This looks to be a stylish romp, filled with a trail of bloodied bodies and bullets that fly by at lightning-quick speed.