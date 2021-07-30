Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Tioga by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Delaware; Tioga A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT BROOME...WESTERN DELAWARE SOUTHEASTERN CHEMUNG...SOUTHERN TIOGA...SOUTH CENTRAL CHENANGO SUSQUEHANNA...NORTHWESTERN WAYNE AND NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD COUNTIES At 839 PM EDT, radar indicated showers were located along a line extending from near Sidney to near Endwell to near Erin. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these showers. Locations impacted include Chemung, Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Barton, Kirkwood, Sayre, Conklin and Waverly. These showers may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.alerts.weather.gov
