Garfield County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL RIO BLANCO COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 638 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 21 miles north of Parachute to 22 miles southwest of Meeker to 16 miles northwest of Rifle. Movement was north at 8 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Rio Blanco. This includes Colorado 13 between mile markers 16 and 26.

