Flood Advisory issued for Fairfield, New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-29 20:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; New Haven FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEW HAVEN COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
