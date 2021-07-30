Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 20:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL SANTA ROSA AND NORTH CENTRAL ESCAMBIA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. Other strong storms were noted southward from near Gonzalez to Pensacola and these will be capable of producing 40 to 50 mph winds as they move eastward.