Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte County, FL

DOH to hold voluntary COVID vaccine event for Charlotte County students

By Sarah Glenn
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lo4rf_0bCCqUpI00

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla.– The Charlotte County Department of Health is holding a voluntary vaccination event for students ages 12-18.

The event is reserved for Charlotte County Public School students. They will receive the Pfizer vaccine as it is currently the only approves shot for teens under 18.

Appointments are not required.

The DOH asks that a legal guardian is present. Students will also need to show proof of their age with some sort of identification (driver’s license, learner’s permit or birth certificate).

A completed consent Covid-19 vaccine consent form will also be required. The form can be found HERE.

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charlotte County, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Charlotte County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doh#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Psaki grilled on Cuomo, Biden sexual harassment allegations, says claims against president already ‘litigated’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki fended off questions about sexual misconduct allegations leveled against President Biden Wednesday following the commander-in-chief’s decision to call on embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following a harassment probe. "Should there be an independent investigation of allegations into the president as there...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
Middle EastPosted by
NBC News

Beirut explosion: Lebanon marks 1 year since devastating blast

BEIRUT — A year after an explosion pulverized the port of Beirut, there are still days that Aline Kamakian has to ask herself whether she is really alive. How could she be, her logic goes, when a year ago to the day one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history tore through her restaurant in the capital of Lebanon —a wildly diverse city that is a melting pot of different religions, sects and nationalities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy