Northam proposes $62 million boost for police, $35 million for correctional facilities

By Jakob Cordes
wfxrtv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Gov. Ralph Northam announced a $114 million package he said would go to “support public safety initiatives across the Commonwealth.”. The funding is split into three major blocks, with the largest — $62 million — intended to boost compensation for police officers across the Commonwealth. That...

