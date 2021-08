The 150-foot climbable sculpture in Hudson Yards may shut down permanently after a teenager jumped to his death from the structure on Thursday. Vessel, an interactive public art piece designed by Thomas Heatherwick that opened in 2019 as the centerpiece of the $25 billion development, temporarily closed in January after three suicides, reopening a few months later with a new “buddy system.” The death of a 14-year-old boy on Thursday marks the fourth suicide at Vessel in less than two years.