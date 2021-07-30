Movie Review: “Space Jam: A New Legacy”
Bob Garver Watching “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” a question kept nagging me: Was “Space Jam” from 1996 this annoying? Both movies starred a professional basketball player who couldn’t act, both movies found a convoluted way to pair them up with classic Looney Tunes characters in order to win a basketball game, and both movies tried way too hard to make Bugs Bunny and company appeal to a new generation. The difference is that I loved “Space Jam” when I was 10, but I found “A New Legacy” to be downright painful at 35. You could certainly point to my tastes maturing, but I still love plenty of children’s movies, especially from Disney and Pixar. I highly suspect that “A New Legacy” is simply much worse. The setup is that LeBron James (playing himself) is having a t.myvalleynews.com
Comments / 0