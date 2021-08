Of all the mean people in the world — and unfortunately there are many — none are more infamous than “mean girls,” and their unique style of brutal high-school bullying and cruelty that was crystallized into common parlance by the 2004 movie “Mean Girls.” Lest we think that mean girls are only an American phenomenon, “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” snarks its way back onto the Goodman Theatre stage to disabuse us of that notion.