Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Taken No. 4 by Toronto

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Barnes was selected by the Raptors with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Barnes averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 24.7 minutes during his freshman year at Florida State. The 19-year-old is a lockdown, multi-positional defender who offers plenty of upside, but he'll need to become a more consistent shooter to reach his full potential in the NBA. It's unclear exactly where Barnes will slot into the Raptors' rotation next season, but he has experience playing virtually every position -- he primarily played point guard at Florida State -- which adds to his appeal as a prospect.

