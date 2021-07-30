Magic's Jalen Suggs: Goes to Orlando at No. 5

Suggs was selected by the Magic with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Suggs is coming off an impressive freshman season with Gonzaga, where he led his team to the NCAA Championship game thanks to a memorable buzzer-beater against UCLA. By the end of his freshman season, the guard averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals in 29.0 minutes. Suggs is an exceptional two-way talent who could potentially end up seeing plenty of minutes for a Magic team sorely in need of a talent infusion. Suggs will likely compete for playing time with last year's first-rounder, Cole Anthony, as well as R.J. Hampton.