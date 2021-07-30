Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Magic's Jalen Suggs: Goes to Orlando at No. 5

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Suggs was selected by the Magic with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Suggs is coming off an impressive freshman season with Gonzaga, where he led his team to the NCAA Championship game thanks to a memorable buzzer-beater against UCLA. By the end of his freshman season, the guard averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals in 29.0 minutes. Suggs is an exceptional two-way talent who could potentially end up seeing plenty of minutes for a Magic team sorely in need of a talent infusion. Suggs will likely compete for playing time with last year's first-rounder, Cole Anthony, as well as R.J. Hampton.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Cole Anthony
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ncaa Championship#Gonzaga#Magic#Nba Draft#Ncaa Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Jalen Suggs’ Girlfriend is a Basketball Star Herself

Jalen Suggs is charging into the NBA. The one-and-done Gonzaga Bulldog built a remarkable legend in just one year. From a perfect regular season to the unforgettable dagger over UCLA, Suggs did wonders for his draft stock. He’s done wonders for his love life, too. There’s a common misconception among...
College Sportsharrisondaily.com

Choosing basketball over football was tough for Jalen Suggs

Jalen Suggs was the first athlete in Minnesota history to be named Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball in the same year, so choosing one sport to pursue in college was difficult. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
NBAKXLY

NBA Draft preview: Jalen Suggs

SPOKANE, Wash. — At the time Jalen Suggs committed to play for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, he was the highest rated recruit in program history. On Thursday, he has a chance to be the highest drafted Zag in program history. Suggs did everything he needed to do in his one season...
NBAfox9.com

Former Minnehaha Academy star Jalen Suggs taken 5th overall by Orlando in NBA Draft

(FOX 9) - Former Minnesota high school basketball star Jalen Suggs is headed to Florida after being selected Thursday as the 5th overall pick by the Orlando Magic. The former player with Minnehaha Academy turned freshman sensation at Gonzaga was among the top prospects coming out of high school and always projected as a high lottery pick.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: 3 advantages Jalen Suggs has over Jalen Green

The Toronto Raptors were gifted the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and the expectation according to the mock draft experts seems to be that the Raptors will choose Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs, though USC center Evan Mobley and G League guard Jalen Green remain viable options.
NBAYakima Herald Republic

Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert selected in first round

Two cornerstones of Gonzaga's magical run to last spring's NCAA championship were selected in the first round of Thursday's NBA draft. Guard Jalen Suggs was selected with the fifth pick by the Orlando Magic, becoming the second-highest draft pick in program history behind Adam Morrison, the third selection in 2006.
NBASportsGrid

Jalen Suggs Draft Position: Over/Under 4.5

The NBA Draft is just under a week away as we prepare to usher in another talented class of players into the league. Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs was one of the stars of March Madness and absolutely wowed all of college basketball this past year with the heroic shot in the Final Four. With most mock drafts expect him going at four or higher, Suggs’ draft position total is at 4.5 with the under juiced to -270, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
NBAchatsports.com

Magic take point guard Jalen Suggs at No. 5, center Franz Wagner at No. 8

The Orlando Magic began their latest rebuilding phase Thursday night with Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs falling right in their laps at No. 5. They then turned around and snagged Michigan center Franz Wagner of Michigan at No. 8. With their first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Orlando...
NBAfox9.com

Jalen Suggs could be lottery pick in Thursday's NBA Draft

MINNEAPOLIS - Jalen Suggs was a football and basketball star at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, and after one standout season at Gonzaga, will realize his NBA dream Thursday night. Suggs, a McDonald’s All-American who led the Bulldogs to an unbeaten season before a loss to Baylor in the national title...
NBAraptorsrepublic.com

The Jalen Suggs Report

This will be a full analysis of Jalen Suggs which will incorporate stats and film to showcase the young prospect’s abilities. I briefly covered Jalen Suggs, along with the other presumptive top 5 prospects in the draft, back in May — before we found out that the Raptors would be picking fourth overall. My excerpt on Suggs was also turned into a video that you should check out, narrated by the people’s champ: Samson Folk.
NBAThe Spokesman-Review

Feeling the draft: Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs ready to hit the NBA stage

Corey Kispert was warming up for a recent workout with the Golden State Warriors when he heard a voice from behind. “I’m riding the bike and it’s, ‘Hey, Spokane to the league, pretty cool,’ ” Kispert said. “I turn around and it was Klay Thompson. We talked a little about eastern Washington and basketball and his time at WSU.
College SportsPosted by
FanBuzz

Jalen Suggs and Paige Bueckers are Lifelong Friends

Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs and UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers are two of the biggest names in college basketball, each coming off a Final Four appearance. While the two are busy honing their craft—Suggs is preparing for the 2021 NBA Draft and Bueckers is gearing up for her sophomore season in Connecticut—, both share a common bond that unites them.
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

Marcus Fuller's mock NBA draft: Where does Jalen Suggs land?

The NBA Draft is Thursday (7 p.m., Ch. 5 and ESPN), and Star Tribune college basketball writer Marcus Fuller projects the first round. 1. Detroit: Cade Cunningham, 6-8 guard, Oklahoma State. Comparisons to Luka Doncic have come up for the former high school player of the year. A big guard...

Comments / 0

Community Policy