Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs' `Forever Marilyn' Opponents Suffer Legal Blow

Opponents of a massive Marilyn Monroe statue in downtown Palm Springs suffered a legal blow Thursday, though the fight is far from over. A group of residents calling themselves the "Committee to Relocate Marilyn" sued the city in March for allowing "Forever Marilyn" to be placed downtown, alleging it violated various municipal and state codes in agreeing to close Museum Way during the statue's three-year stay, among other grievances.

