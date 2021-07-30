Cancel
Cancer

Drug combination could make curative surgery possible for some liver cancer patients

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA combination of the kinase-inhibitor drug cabozantinib and the immunotherapy drug nivolumab can make curative surgery possible in some liver cancer patients who would normally not be considered surgery candidates. Results published July 29 in the journal Nature Cancer by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center describe the...

