Tornado Warning issued for Burlington, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 20:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Burlington; Ocean The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Ocean County in southern New Jersey Southeastern Burlington County in southern New Jersey * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 839 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Penn State Forest, or 18 miles southwest of Toms River, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Barnegat, Surf City, Brookville, Warren Grove, Beach Haven West, Manahawkin, Ocean Acres and Waretown. This includes Garden State Parkway between mile markers 63 and 74. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN