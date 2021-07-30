Flood Advisory issued for Grand by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the East Troublesome burn area. Some areas affected include the Willow Creek valley along Highway 125, Drowsy Water Creek, and the East Troublesome Creek valley. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Grand The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Grand County in north central Colorado * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 637 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.2 and 0.3 inches of rain have fallen. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of North Central Grand County Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.