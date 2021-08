In order to view the webinar presentation, please click on the webinar icon below. No Wrong Door (NWD) programs and grantees have a key role to play in supporting people to gain needed information to navigate and take action in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. This includes supporting people to take action that is supported by public health guidance, including accessing the COVID-19 vaccine. Applying a person-centered lens, it is critical to help people have the information they need and to balance what is "important to" and what is "important for" them. Tools and approaches that support person-centered planning can be used to help people access information they need to inform their choices, and to support decisions that balance personal preferences and values with health needs for the person and from a public health perspective.