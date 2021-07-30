Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Scioto by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-29 20:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams; Scioto The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Lewis County in northeastern Kentucky Southeastern Adams County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Scioto County in southwestern Ohio * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 836 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Vanceburg, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Portsmouth, Vanceburg, Camp Dix, Rome, Sandy Springs, Buena Vista in Scioto County, Saint Paul, Firebrick, West Portsmouth, Tannery, Turkey Creek Lake, Friendship, Garrison and Rexton. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
