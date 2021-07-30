Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mariposa County, CA

Flood Advisory issued for Mariposa, Tuolumne by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 17:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mariposa; Tuolumne THE FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM PDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MARIPOSA AND SOUTHWESTERN TUOLUMNE COUNTIES Flood waters in the advisory area have receded and are no longer expected to pose a threat to life and property. Please continue to heed any road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuolumne, CA
County
Mariposa County, CA
City
Mariposa, CA
County
Tuolumne County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#17 36 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Cascade County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Meagher, southwestern Judith Basin and southeastern Cascade Counties through 515 PM MDT At 448 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 25 miles northeast of White Sulphur Springs, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. Brief heavy rain is also possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sapphire Village. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Marshall County, WVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marshall, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 19:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall; Ohio The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Belmont County in east central Ohio Marshall County in northern West Virginia Ohio County in northern West Virginia * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 731 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wheeling, Martins Ferry, Bellaire, Warwood, Bethlehem, West Liberty, Triadelphia, Clearview, Valley Grove, Shadyside, McMechen, Bridgeport, Benwood, Yorkville, Brookside, Neffs, Elm Grove, Sherrard and Clinton. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy, and Sumter. * Through Thursday evening * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across Florida will continue to support periods of locally heavy rain across the region through the day on Thursday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy; Sumter FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy, and Sumter. * Through Thursday evening * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across Florida will continue to support periods of locally heavy rain across the region through the day on Thursday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts.
Asotin County, WAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Washington Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 15:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Washington Palouse SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LATAH...NORTHWESTERN NEZ PERCE...EASTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN WHITMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM PDT At 1056 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Pullman, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Brief heavy downpours are also possible. Locations impacted include Pullman, Moscow, Genesee, Palouse, Albion, Colton, Uniontown and Viola.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy, and Sumter. * Through Thursday evening * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across Florida will continue to support periods of locally heavy rain across the region through the day on Thursday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy, and Sumter. * Through Thursday evening * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across Florida will continue to support periods of locally heavy rain across the region through the day on Thursday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts.
Cascade County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Meagher, west central Judith Basin and southeastern Cascade Counties through 545 PM MDT At 510 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 24 miles north of White Sulphur Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. Brief heavy rain is also possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Neihart. This includes Highway 89 between mile markers 15 and 41. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Marshall County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall; Ohio FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL BELMONT, MARSHALL AND OHIO COUNTIES At 804 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is occurring in Martins Ferry. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and Emergency Management. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wheeling, Martins Ferry, Bellaire, Warwood, Bethlehem, West Liberty, Triadelphia, Clearview, Valley Grove, Shadyside, McMechen, Bridgeport, Benwood, Yorkville, Brookside, Neffs, Elm Grove, Sherrard and Clinton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy, and Sumter. * Through Thursday evening * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across Florida will continue to support periods of locally heavy rain across the region through the day on Thursday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts.
Lewis And Clark County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southern Rocky Mountain Front A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Teton County through 545 PM MDT At 517 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Choteau, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. Brief heavy rainfall is also possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Choteau and Farmington. This includes the following highways Highway 287 between mile markers 56 and 64. Highway 89 between mile markers 27 and 48. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Sumter FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy, and Sumter. * Through Thursday evening * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across Florida will continue to support periods of locally heavy rain across the region through the day on Thursday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts.
Charlton County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Southern Ware, Western Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Clinch; Southern Ware; Western Charlton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN BAKER...SOUTHEASTERN WARE...SOUTHEASTERN CLINCH AND SOUTH CENTRAL CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM EDT * At 811 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Taylor, or 21 miles south of Stephen Foster State Park, moving northwest at 5 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Taylor and Moniac.
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Lafayette; Liberty FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Lafayette, and Liberty. In Panhandle Florida, Coastal Gulf, Inland Bay, and Inland Gulf. * Through Thursday evening * Periods of heavy rain are expected to continue across portions of the Florida Big Bend and Western Panhandle through Thursday. Additional rainfall of around 3 to 5 inches is forecast. In particular, isolated higher amounts ranging from 5 to 7 inches are possible, especially across the southeast Florida Big Bend near Dixie, Taylor, and Lafayette counties. Additional heavy rainfall over a short period of time over already saturated ground may lead to flash flooding.
Gulf County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT /6 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT /6 AM CDT/ this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Lewis And Clark County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Teton, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Teton; Southern Rocky Mountain Front A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Teton County through 545 PM MDT At 517 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Choteau, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. Brief heavy rainfall is also possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Choteau and Farmington. This includes the following highways Highway 287 between mile markers 56 and 64. Highway 89 between mile markers 27 and 48. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Nassau County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Nassau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL NASSAU NORTHWESTERN BAKER AND SOUTHEASTERN CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM EDT * At 710 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Callahan, moving north at 10 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Callahan, Taylor, Ratliff, St. George and Nassau Village-Ratliff.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy, and Sumter. * Through Thursday evening * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across Florida will continue to support periods of locally heavy rain across the region through the day on Thursday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts.
Flathead County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; West Glacier Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Lake County through 615 PM MDT At 550 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Big Arm, or 10 miles north of Polson, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Big Arm, Kings Point, Rollins, Dayton and Finley Point. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guaynabo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 14:25:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guaynabo THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUAYNABO, SAN JUAN AND TRUJILLO ALTO Urban and small stream flooding is not expected to pose a threat in Guaynabo and Trujillo Alto. The heavy rain ended, but light rain remains in those areas. Heavy rain is still affecting San Juan, and therefore a Flash Flood Warning is still in effect for San Juan. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy