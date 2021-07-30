Beach Hazards Statement issued for Huron, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-30 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac; St. Clair BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water.alerts.weather.gov
