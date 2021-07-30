Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huron County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Huron, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-30 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac; St. Clair BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Huron County, MI
County
Sanilac County, MI
County
Saint Clair County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Deeper Water#Beach Hazards Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
Middle EastPosted by
NBC News

Beirut explosion: Lebanon marks 1 year since devastating blast

BEIRUT — A year after an explosion pulverized the port of Beirut, there are still days that Aline Kamakian has to ask herself whether she is really alive. How could she be, her logic goes, when a year ago to the day one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history tore through her restaurant in the capital of Lebanon —a wildly diverse city that is a melting pot of different religions, sects and nationalities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy