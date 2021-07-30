Cavaliers select Pac-12 Player of the Year Evan Mobley with No. 3 pick in NBA Draft

Evan Mobley is heading to Cleveland. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cavaliers selected USC’s Evan Mobley with the third pick in this year’s draft. The 20-year-old freshman received consideration from the Pistons and Rockets, but he fell to Cleveland at No. 3.

Mobley is considered a blueprint for a modern-day big man because of his ability to protect the rim and switch onto opposing guards as they drive into the lane. The 7-footer averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game during his lone season at USC and helped the Trojans reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.

Mobley earned a number of Pac 12 honors, including Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

He will join what appears to be a crowded big man rotation in Cleveland, with Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen already in place. Allen is a restricted free agent, but the Cavs are hoping to keep him in the belief that he and Mobley can be effective together.