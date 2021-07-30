Cancel
Leon County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Leon, Robertson by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-30 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Leon; Robertson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN ROBERTSON AND SOUTHWESTERN LEON COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 737 PM CDT, Doppler radar was a cluster of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 17 miles northeast of Franklin to 12 miles northwest of Madisonville. Movement was northwest at 5 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Marquez.

