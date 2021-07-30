Rockets select Jalen Green with second pick

Jalen Green (G League Ignite) arrives on the red carpet before the 2021 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Green, the dynamic shooting guard from G League Ignite, is headed to the Rockets with the second pick in this year’s draft. The 19-year-old bypassed college basketball to get a year of seasoning in the G League while waiting to become eligible for the draft.

He was the first high school prospect to join the new developmental team, and he quickly established himself as an offensive force. In 15 games in the Orlando bubble, he averaged 17.9 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the floor and 36.5% from three-point range. He had a 30-point effort in a playoff loss to Raptors 905.

Green joins a Houston team that has needed scoring punch from its backcourt ever since trading James Harden to Brooklyn in January. Green may not start right away, with veteran guards John Wall and Eric Gordon on the roster, but he will be the centerpiece of the rebuilding effort for a team that went 17-55 this season.

The Rockets looked closely at USC’s Evan Mobley and Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs before deciding on Green. The Pistons reportedly gave Green strong consideration for the top overall pick before opting for Cade Cunningham.