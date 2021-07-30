One arrested after argument on Valley Center property

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) — One man was arrested Thursday following an argument over parking on a Valley Center property, deputies said.

San Diego Sheriff's Department said just before 11 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 16900 block of Guejito Road. The victim reported that he and his neighbor were having an ongoing argument over parking issues, according to deputies.

Deputies said on Thursday, the victim parked his vehicle near the suspect's home and another argument began. As the victim was moving his vehicle, the suspect reportedly walked up to the vehicle and fired a round, shattering the rear passenger side window, deputies said.

The victim was able to drive away and call 911.

The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Vincent Meraz, was detained by deputies after surrendering outside of his home. A pellet gun matching the description of the weapon used was found inside the home, deputies added.

Meraz was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

No injuries were reported.