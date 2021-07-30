Dodgers Acquire LHP Danny Duffy From Kansas City Royals

Could Duffman be heading back to Cali? With less than a week to go before the trade deadline, contending teams continue to kick the tires on the players that might be available. With pitching always coveted, teams have been checking in on Royals lefty Danny Duffy, even as he is out with an injury. Duffy was placed on the Injured List last week with a flexor strain, which would likely keep him out until September. Last week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the Giants had interest in Duffy, and his injured status won’t deter them or others suitors. That does not rule out the Giants, according to those with knowledge of the situation. In fact, the Giants — or any team pursing Duffy, a list that reportedly includes the Dodgers and Padres — might have to provide fewer or lesser prospects in return, given his injury status. Injuries don’t give San Francisco much pause in general; The Giants have surprised the league by running out to the best record in the National League.