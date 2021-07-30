Cancel
MLB

Dodgers Acquire LHP Danny Duffy From Kansas City Royals

By Michael Duarte
NBC Los Angeles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired a much-needed starting pitcher. It just might not be the one fans were hoping for. The team announced on Thursday after their 5-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants that they had acquired Duffy and cash considerations from the Royals for a player to be named later.

