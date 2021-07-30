Independence Village of Grand Ledge hosts Splash Bash

It was all fun in the sun Thursday afternoon at Independence Village of Grand Ledge as residents gathered for the first annual Vintage Splash Bash.

The senior living community opened its garden room yard to residents, family members and staff to enjoy water activities like a Slip 'n Slide and a splash tank. They even got a chance to toss beach balls around and relax in pools.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, July 2021 Splash Tank at Vintage Splash Bash

The event showed that fun had no age limit. Inside the garden room, those who attended were able to enjoy a '50s soda shop with root beer floats and good food.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, July 2021 50's Soda Shop inside of Independence Village of Grand Ledge

Those who didn't want to get wet were able to enjoy a vintage car show in the community parking lot. They were also able to hear live music from Frank Sinatra impersonator Billy McAllister.

Holly Ridenour is the executive director at Independence Village of Grand Ledge. She says they wanted to put on this event in order to bring everyone together to celebrate summer.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, July 2021 Billy McAllister singing outside at Vintage Splash Bash

"It feels so good to have family members to be able to come and see what their loved ones have been doing. They've been having a lot of fun inside in smaller groups but to really be able to open it up it feels like summer. It feels a little bit more normal," Ridenour said.

Resident JoAnn Spitzley was out enjoying the fun. She says she loved seeing everyone laughing and having a good time.

"They make you feel so welcomed and make you feel so good about being here. It's just wonderful," Spitzley said.

