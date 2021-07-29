FBI joins investigation into stabbing death of woman who was walking her dog in Atlanta park

Authorities are searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in Piedmont Park, one of Atlanta's most popular parks. R.J. Rico, AP

The FBI has joined local authorities investigating the stabbing death of a woman who was walking her dog at a popular Atlanta park.

Katherine Janness, 40, and her dog, Bowie, were found dead inside the entrance of Piedmont Park at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, after being seen on surveillance footage walking together.

Police have not made any arrests in the case. They did not reveal how the dog died, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome" and said Janness had been stabbed multiple times.

Investigators said they worked through the night to search for evidence that would help them solve the stabbing. They have gone door-to-door to request any security footage that may help with the investigation from neighbors. Investigators also returned to the park on Wednesday with diving gear to search a lake for any evidence.

Police released a photo obtained from a nearby camera of Janness walking her dog across a rainbow-painted crosswalk for Pride near the park.

Channel 2 reported that Janness had dinner with her wife, Emma Clark, earlier that evening, then went to take her dog on a walk. When she did not return home, her wife tracked her location using her cell phone and found Janness' body at the park.

According to Clark's father, Joe Clark, the couple "would’ve been together forever,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They were that couple.”

People in the community left flowers and dog treats to honor Janness and Bowie near the park's entrance Wednesday.

"Katie was the most down to earth, beautiful spirit that you would ever meet," former co-worker Chip Powell told WXIA-TV.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 for information that would assist in investigating the killing.

