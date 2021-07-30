'Light at the end of the tunnel' | DOCO business owners hopeful as Golden 1 Center fully reopens

The Golden 1 Center has reopened at full capacity as the Sacramento Kings prepare to host their Draft Party while the team selects its newest player.

The event comes only hours before Sacramento County’s indoor mask mandate goes into effect.

A little more than a year and four months ago was the last time the Golden 1 Center was open at full capacity. Fans were sent home right before the Kings were about to play the New Orleans Pelicans.

"I think, at that moment, we knew that that was going to be kind of an iconic moment that was really going to impact business for a long time. I don’t think any of us knew how long," said Michael Ault, the Sacramento Downtown Partnership Executive Director.

Since then, nearby restaurants and retailers like Getta Clue said things have been quiet.

“Obviously, it’s been uncertain - ups and downs - so just knowing that this is opening up again is great. Finally, the light at the end of the tunnel," said Dylan Lane, manager of Getta Clue.

Kings Emcee Scott Freshour said this has been a long time coming.

"I mean it’s been a long journey, and we don’t take anything for granted anymore," Freshour said. “It’s a great economic boost for all of the local restaurants and businesses specifically here in DOCO. We’re really excited that our success is their success as well."

Still, as big crowds are expected to trickle back into DOCO, restaurants like Echo and Rig said they may not have the staffing to accommodate everyone, so they’re asking for patience.

“Because we don’t have enough cooks and dishwashers and servers and bus boys and bar backs... you know, we’re hiring but it’s been really difficult because what you’re seeing is a lot of new entries into the arena," Marvin said.

Sacramento County's new indoor mask rules don't take effect until midnight, so the Golden 1 Center isn't mandating masks for everyone.

Unvaccinated fans in attendance are supposed to mask up.

"So by attending tonight, you're attesting that you're either vaccinated or you have a negative COVID test," Freshour said. "We're just excited to have the Kings family back together again, and the Kings fans are the biggest part of that."

