Colorado Springs Airport sees increase in travelers, rivaling pre-pandemic numbers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Airport says there's been a dramatic increase in travel numbers.

In June, the airport reports it almost made it to 100,000 passengers. According to the airport, that's about a 25% increase from even pre-pandemic numbers.

Available seats also went up by almost 40%. The airport says Southwest Airlines is a big contributing factor to those numbers.

The travel boom is expected to continue, which means passengers are recommended to arrive 90 minutes early for flights.

Masks are still required on flights and in the Colorado Springs Airport.

