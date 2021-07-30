Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Vermont politicians support bipartisan infrastructure bill, but some eye a bigger prize

By Grace Benninghoff
Posted by 
VTDigger
VTDigger
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qOHqD_0bCCdu7L00
Sens. Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy. File photos by Kit Norton and Glenn Russell/VTDigger

A $1 trillion infrastructure package moved closer to becoming law Wednesday as the Senate voted 67-32 to advance the legislation toward formal debate and possible passage. Both Vermont senators, Democrat Patrick Leahy and independent Bernie Sanders, voted in favor, as did 17 Republicans.

In an email statement, Leahy praised the outcome: “The Senate has shown that infrastructure is truly a bipartisan issue just as it always has been. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal makes a once-in-a-generation investment in America’s infrastructure that is long overdue.”

The bill would plow about $550 billion in new federal money into roads and bridges, railroads and transit service, broadband, water and sewer plants, and making America more prepared for the effects of climate change.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott hailed the bill. Said his press secretary, Jason Maulucci, “The governor believes that the package is sorely needed to modernize our infrastructure, make us more resilient, create good-paying jobs, invest in our communities, combat climate change, among many other benefits. … The bipartisan package presents the opportunity for Congress to prove that it is still possible to work together in Washington.”

Meanwhile, Democrats are also pushing a more ambitious $3.5 trillion bill, tackling what U.S. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont referred to as “human infrastructure,” through a process known as reconciliation. That’s a special legislative process that can quickly advance high-priority spending bills. In the Senate, reconciliation bills aren’t subject to filibuster, which gives Democrats the chance to pass legislation by a slim majority even without the support of Senate Republicans. The Senate is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats; Vice President Kamala Harris can cast deciding votes when she’s presiding over the Senate.

While he voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Wednesday, Sanders kept his sights focused on reconciliation.

“We have the chance here to deliver the most consequential piece of legislation for working families since the Great Depression,” Sanders said in an emailed statement, “and to help restore the American people’s faith in their government by proving that it works for them, not just the wealthy, the powerful, and their lobbyists.”

Welch echoed Sanders’ support for reconciliation. “We’ve gotta pass reconciliation,” Welch said. “It’s all about human infrastructure. It’s about child care, family leave, two years of community college, two years of pre-K. … It’s important to the country.”

To pass the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, all 50 Senate Democrats would have to vote yes, and Harris would have to pass the tie-breaking vote.

“We have 50 votes and we need every single one of them,” Welch said. “The Republicans have said they’ll vote no on reconciliation … so I’m extremely concerned.”

However, he also said the progress of the infrastructure bill makes him more optimistic about the larger package in the reconciliation strategy.

“I’m very, very upbeat about the fact that there’s been a substantial bipartisan commitment. I think it bodes well for the ultimate outcome of the very ambitious $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill,” Welch said. “Folks like (Joe) Manchin and (Kyrsten) Sinema, who’ve played a role in the smaller bipartisan infrastructure bill, may be more open to the reconciliation bill proceeding.” Both are Democrats, Manchin from West Virginia and Sinema from Arizona.

Leahy was less optimistic, but said “substantial investments in our workforce, our families, our environment and our communities are long overdue.”

The next step for the bipartisan infrastructure bill is a vote in the House, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the bipartisan bill won’t be considered in the House until the reconciliation bill passes in the Senate.

Welch offered support for that approach.

“It’s always been very clear that we were doing two things,” Welch said. “One, making our best effort to get a bipartisan infrastructure bill, and No. 2, it was done so many of the Republicans who engaged in the discussion about a bipartisan infrastructure bill understood explicitly that Democrats were gonna proceed with reconciliation.”

The congressman also said he hopes to improve the bipartisan bill once it reaches the House, “and to the extent we can, I will work to do that.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont politicians support bipartisan infrastructure bill, but some eye a bigger prize .

Comments / 0

VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, VT
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Welch
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#American#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Mike Braun: Biden, Dems are building an inflation bomb. Republicans must not help them light the fuse

Estimating what a piece of legislation will cost is more of an art than a science in our nation’s capital. While appraisals of the bipartisan infrastructure package’s price have hovered around $550 billion, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., revealed the true price tag of the deal last week: $5 trillion, and a fundamental change in Americans’ relationship to their government.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Posted by
The Hill

Seven-figure ad campaign urges GOP to support infrastructure bill

Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) on Tuesday launched a $1.5 million TV, radio and digital ad campaign to build GOP support for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The advocacy group, which urges Republicans to support clean energy policies, is targeting nine GOP senators who have expressed interest in voting for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Amy Klobuchar says voting rights deal with Manchin and Schumer is near

Top Senate Democrats are nearing a deal for the passage of the For The People Act, a landmark piece of elections legislation that many Democrats warn is necessary to fight back against GOP-led efforts in state legislatures around the US to make it harder to vote.Senator Amy Klobuchar revealed on Thursday that she, Senator Joe Manchin, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met in recent days and discussed ways to get a bill addressing voting rights passed in the near future.“We are very close to an agreement on the for the people act”, she told a virtual event on voting...
Congress & CourtsStandard-Examiner

Mitt Romney: Infrastructure bill will give US big ‘upgrade’

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, spoke on the Senate floor on Sunday ahead of the introduction of a historic bipartisan bill that he says will benefit Utah and help America rebuild its infrastructure. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a nearly $1 trillion bill that includes $3 billion in...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: All eyes on Senate as AOC calls Dems ‘cowards’

KEEP AN EYE ON THIS — No final decision yet, but President JOE BIDEN is considering flying to Wyoming on Friday for the funeral of former Sen. MIKE ENZI, who died one week ago after a bike accident near his home. Enzi, who retired last year, overlapped in the Senate with Biden from 1997-2009. He was a conservative Republican but had a bipartisan streak, notably in his work on education with TED KENNEDY.
Congress & CourtsHawaii Tribune-Herald

$1T infrastructure bill gets first action as senators dig in

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sought to speed up consideration of a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package Monday, promising that Democrats would work with Republicans to put together amendments for consideration this week. GOP senators cautioned that they need time to digest the massive bill. Formally called...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Joe Manchin booed by fellow Senate Democrats after raising deficit concerns over infrastructure: rpt

Senate Democrats reportedly booed their fellow Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after he mentioned the national deficit during a Tuesday caucus luncheon. Though it's not clear why he brought up the sore subject, Politico, the first to report the incident, speculated that it may be related to concerns around the $3.5 trillion price tag of the Senate Democrats' infrastructure reconciliation bill – a number that Manchin has suggested is far too lofty.
Congress & CourtsInternational Business Times

Infrastructure Deal: What Bernie Sanders Thinks Of The Bipartisan Plan

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has said he will back the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure plan if there is support for a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. The reconciliation bill has a number of different policy proposals Sanders has long supported, such as expanding Medicare to include dental, vision, and hearing, funding childcare, healthcare, and education, and combating climate change.
Congress & Courtsfortwaynesnbc.com

$1 trillion infrastructure debate finally opens in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is looking to speed up consideration of a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. He promised on Monday that fellow Democrats would work with Republicans to put together a package of amendments for the Senate’s consideration. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act...
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

Group concerned about Indiana delegation’s spending vote

(The Center Square) – The Indiana chapter of Americans for Prosperity recently issued a statement urging that state’s congressional delegation to reject the infrastructure proposals currently making their way through Congress. “For years now, Hoosiers have shouldered higher taxes in an effort to improve and repair our roads and bridges,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy