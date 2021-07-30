This tech company is taking over San Diego’s alcohol and convenience market
What started as a way to quickly satisfy college-kid cravings has morphed into a business so ubiquitous you’re likely already a customer without knowing it. Thursday, Philadelphia-based Gopuff begins a more aggressive push to make its name synonymous with convenience for people in San Diego County. Although quietly making doorstep drop-offs in the market for months, the company is officially ready to show off its ability to deliver thousands of everyday essentials and booze to most people in the region in minutes.www.pacificsandiego.com
