Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

This tech company is taking over San Diego’s alcohol and convenience market

pacificsandiego.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat started as a way to quickly satisfy college-kid cravings has morphed into a business so ubiquitous you’re likely already a customer without knowing it. Thursday, Philadelphia-based Gopuff begins a more aggressive push to make its name synonymous with convenience for people in San Diego County. Although quietly making doorstep drop-offs in the market for months, the company is officially ready to show off its ability to deliver thousands of everyday essentials and booze to most people in the region in minutes.

www.pacificsandiego.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
La Mesa, CA
City
Encinitas, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego County, CA
Business
City
Escondido, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Business
State
Arizona State
County
San Diego County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Tech Company#Startup#Bevmo#Liquor Barn#Total Wine More#Pacific Insider#Pacific#The Pacific San Diego#Cnet#Mashable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Business
News Break
Ice Cream
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
Middle EastPosted by
NBC News

Beirut explosion: Lebanon marks 1 year since devastating blast

BEIRUT — A year after an explosion pulverized the port of Beirut, there are still days that Aline Kamakian has to ask herself whether she is really alive. How could she be, her logic goes, when a year ago to the day one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history tore through her restaurant in the capital of Lebanon —a wildly diverse city that is a melting pot of different religions, sects and nationalities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy