Pittsburgh, PA

Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival rolls into The Strip District Terminal for September Saturday

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
PITTSBURGH — If you’re looking for a family-friendly event, the Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival is rolling into The Strip District Terminal for Saturday, Sept. 11.

It will feature live entertainment and more than 25 food trucks, street vendors and restaurants, special beer and liquor vendors, an artist market and other family activities. Food trucks and vendors include Moe’s Southwest Grill, La Palapa, Taquitos, Taco Town, Juniper Grill, La Catrina on Wheels, Mi Empanada, Tocayo, Vagabond Taco Truck, El Sabor, Caustelot Creamery, El Rincon Oaxaqueno, Brisketburgh, Cilantro & Ajo, Allegheny City Farms and more.

Organizers said the ticketed outdoor event will take place rain or shine with attendance expected at 5,000 people.

General admission tickets are $10, early bird tickets are $30 and VIP tickets cost $65.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

