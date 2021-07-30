Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Central Unified adds after school programs, 24/7 tutoring for upcoming school year

Posted by 
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSHsw_0bCCciao00

Central Unified School District is busy getting ready for the new semester. Dozens of administrators returned to campus this week to prepare for students coming back to campus.

It will be business as usual for students at Central Unified this year. They'll be back for in-person learning five days a week, but they'll notice some changes including added support in and out of the classroom.

"They won't be on their computer all day. They'll use computers when they need them and they'll interact with their peers indoors and outdoors," explained Central Unified Acting Superintendent Ketti Davis.

Learning accommodations will be made during the day and after school to make sure students are brought up to speed.

"During the day, if that's where their help is needed, after the school day, and then we're also contracting with some 24/7 tutoring services," continued Davis. "Some of them do their homework and learning late at night, so we want to make sure those students also have access to support."

While pandemic signage and cleaning practices remain in place, there is a change when it comes to masks. Students will need those masks indoors, but once they step outside, those masks won't be required.

Plus for the littlest learners, a return to recess.

"They'll be able to go outside and play on the play structure because that was restricted all last year," said River Bluff Principal Michelle Bergmann.

Teachers and administrators are already back on campus preparing for the first day of class on August 11.

"Getting their rooms prepared, meeting with one another, coming and checking in with us," added Bergmann. "We're super excited to have our kids' back."

Vaccines are encouraged for those eligible to receive them, but Central Unified leaders say that decision is up to each family.

Early registration is already open for students. Families can register at their school site from 8 a.m.- 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Comments / 0

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Tutoring#Central Unified Acting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Educationabcstlouis.com

Students expelled after their parents question private school's curriculum

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Two mothers are speaking out after a private school in Columbus, Ohio, accused them of violating an enrollment agreement that transpired after the two created a coalition addressing concerns about the private school’s curriculum. At the end of the school year, the two families were notified that their students would not be re-enrolled for the upcoming school year at Columbus Academy, due to a “severely impaired relationship between the parents and school.”
Williamsburg County, SCThe Post and Courier

Williamsburg County School district back to school plan

With school starting back on Aug. 16, the Williamsburg County School District is finalizing a plan to make sure that students, teachers and staff are its top priority when classes resume. “COVID-19 impacted our district in a manner that we never envisioned,” Superintendent Rose H. Wilder said in a letter...
Fresno, CAyourcentralvalley.com

Justin Garza High School officially opens for upcoming school year

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – In an ultimate show of respect to late Central High School football coach and teacher, Justin Garza, hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of the high school named after him. Justin Garza High School is set to welcome ninth and tenth graders in the...
Avoyelles Parish, LAavoyellestoday.com

APSB announces mask mandate for upcoming school year

The Avoyelles Parish School Board has announced via their social media sites that all students in grades 3-12 will be required to wear a face covering while inside school facilities. According to the announcement, rising COVID-19 cases have caused the board to change their consideration of optional masks for the...
Harbor Beach, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Harbor Beach Schools organize for upcoming school year

Only one Harbor Beach Board of Education meeting was held this month, which is the norm for the school district in the middle of each summer. Two meetings per month are scheduled for the rest of the school year. Business related to the 2021-22 fiscal year organization is a necessity...
Fort Wayne, INWANE-TV

EACS make masks optional for upcoming school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – East Allen County Schools (EACS) approved its reopening plan for the 2021-2022 school year. The district will be mask-optional in its buildings. However, if COVID cases increase in the area and masks become required by the CDC, or the local or state health departments, this plan could change. Face coverings will be required when staff members and students are riding the school bus.
EducationAndalusia Star News

CCS students to receive school supplies for coming year

Whether students need pencils, notebook paper, three-ring binders, crayons, or all the above, back-to-school shopping occurs every summer. These school supply lists outline the items students are expected to bring on the first day. It’s a routine parents and their children are long accustomed to. Thanks to a generous donation, county students will depart from that norm in the 2021-2022 school year.
Educationshipnc.com

Free school meals to continue in upcoming school year

Pennsylvania K-12 schools will have the option to continue offering free nutritious school meals during the 2021-22 school year, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced last week. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food & Nutrition Services (FNS) released a group of waivers and eligibility guidelines allowing schools to offer the meals without determining eligibility based on the student’s household income.
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Finding help with the upcoming school year

Between needing new clothes and a variety of school supplies, back-to school-shopping can up fast. Fortunately, there are multiple options to save on upcoming costs right here in St. Joseph. The start of a new school year is less than a month away. Many parents and guardians will be looking...
Lincoln, NEkfornow.com

LPS Looking For Employees For Upcoming School Year

Lincoln, NE (July 22, 2021) Lincoln Public Schools is now hiring staff in multiple areas to work in schools during the 2021-22 school year. LPS is hiring food services employees, custodians, both bus and classroom paras, as well as various office staff. The LPS appeal says “No matter what area,...
Elk Grove, CAElk Grove Citizen

EG Unified students begin new school year, full-time at campuses

The Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) reopened many of its elementary school campuses for full-time, in-person learning when the new academic year started on July 15. This is the first time that the district fully reopened its schools for five days a week since March 2020 when district officials ordered all of Elk Grove Unified’s 67 campuses to shut down, due to the emerging COVID-19 situation. More than 63,000 students subsequently took online classes or other forms of distance learning until this March when campuses were partially reopened for in-person learning.
Educationmpsadvantage.education

Superintendent Dr. Edouard-Vincent’s Communication To Families of MPS Extended School Year Program

Dr. Marice Edouard-Vincent today announced the following to families of MPS Extended School Year Program. “As you know, we have continued to require students to wear face coverings due to the limited number of students who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The district’s mask and face covering requirement will continue to be in effect for the remainder of the Extended School Year Program for students.

Comments / 0

Community Policy