Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania to text people who missed second vaccine shot

By Hazleton Times
Posted by 
Hazleton Times
Hazleton Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRU0s_0bCCbiYb00
In this Dec. 29, 2020, photo, Penny Cracas, with the Chester County Health Department, fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it. Pennsylvania’s Department of Health will carry out a text messaging campaign to encourage roughly 254,000 people in the state to follow through and get the second shot of the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine that they never received, officials said Thursday. AP file photo

Text messages will tell recipients the ‘delta variant is here’

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s Department of Health will carry out a text messaging campaign to encourage roughly 254,000 people in the state to follow through and get the second shot of the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine that they never received, officials said Thursday.

The campaign will begin early next week as the resurgent coronavirus in the form of the highly contagious delta variant is skyrocketing cases in Pennsylvania and across the nation.

Meanwhile, the state’s acting health secretary, Alison Beam, reiterated that a statewide masking mandate is not currently being contemplated.

The text message will tell the recipient that the “delta variant is here” and encourage them to check vaccines.gov to find a provider nearby. Those receiving the text will have gotten their first shot between Dec. 14 and May 14, Beam said.

Beam said the second dose will provide stronger protection against the delta variant. It’s not too late to get it, and it’s not necessary to start over with the first shot, she said.

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control show six counties, as of Wednesday, had high or substantial spread: Adams, Cameron, Crawford, Lawrence, Northampton and Wyoming.

That corresponds with places that have lower rates of vaccination, Beam said. No counties were in those categories as of July 9.

About 65% of cases in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s Region 3 — which includes Pennsylvania — are delta variant cases, Beam said.

Comments / 0

Hazleton Times

Hazleton Times

117
Followers
515
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Hazleton, PA News, Sports, and Events

 https://www.hazletontimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Northampton, PA
City
Lawrence, PA
State
Wyoming State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
City
Delta, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Hazleton Times

More than $22M in LSA grants OK’d for area communities

WILKES-BARRE — More than $22 million in Local Share Account (LSA) grants through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) have been awarded to applicants in Luzerne County communities. Representatives Mike Carroll, D-Avoca, Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township,...
SocietyPosted by
Hazleton Times

Analysis: Minorities earn 23.4% less than non-Hispanic Whites in region

A new analysis shows minorities earn 23.4% less than non-Hispanic Whites in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton Metropolitan Statistical Area. Large as that “wage gap” may be, it’s actually lower than the national average of 25.9% and ranks as a pretty small gap when compared to similar sized MSAs nationwide: It’s the 22nd smallest gap among 78 “mid-sized metros.”
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Hazleton Times

Pa. Game Commission raises alarm over songbird deaths

The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along with wildlife health experts from the Wildlife Futures Program at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine, are investigating numerous public reports of songbirds becoming sick or dying from a presently unknown health condition. According to a release issued by the Game Commission on...
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Hazleton Times

Time to consider another Luzerne County reassessment?

Real estate purchase prices are increasingly exceeding assessed values used for taxation — an indication another countywide reassessment may be in order, officials say. An accuracy test comes this time each year, when the state compares each county’s assessed values to actual real estate purchase prices. The latest grade, known...

Comments / 0

Community Policy