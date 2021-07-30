Cancel
Cheshire County, NH

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 20:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Cheshire; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Southern Sullivan County in central New Hampshire Cheshire County in southern New Hampshire Northwestern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire * Until 245 AM EDT Friday. * At 835 PM EDT, National Weather Service Doppler Radar and rain gauge reports indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have already fallen across portions of the warning area since 3 pm. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area through midnight. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Keene, Jaffrey, Henniker, Swanzey, Peterborough, Hopkinton, New Boston, Charlestown, Winchester, Antrim, Alstead, Lempster. This includes the following Rec locations Mount Monadnock, Mount Sunapee. This includes the following highways Interstate 89 between mile markers 12 and 25. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

