Flash Flood Warning issued for Mariposa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall; Ohio FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL BELMONT, MARSHALL AND OHIO COUNTIES At 804 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is occurring in Martins Ferry. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and Emergency Management. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wheeling, Martins Ferry, Bellaire, Warwood, Bethlehem, West Liberty, Triadelphia, Clearview, Valley Grove, Shadyside, McMechen, Bridgeport, Benwood, Yorkville, Brookside, Neffs, Elm Grove, Sherrard and Clinton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
