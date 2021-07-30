Cancel
Mariposa County, CA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mariposa by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 17:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mariposa THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL MARIPOSA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM PDT Flood waters have receded and flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.

