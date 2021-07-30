Cancel
Yavapai County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-30 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Yavapai County Valleys and Basins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY NEAR CONGRESS IN YAVAPAI COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MST At 534 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Congress, or 9 miles north of Wickenburg. This storm was nearly stationary. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Congress.

alerts.weather.gov

Wickenburg, AZ
Yavapai County, AZ
