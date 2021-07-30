Special Weather Statement issued for Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-30 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Yavapai County Valleys and Basins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY NEAR CONGRESS IN YAVAPAI COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MST At 534 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Congress, or 9 miles north of Wickenburg. This storm was nearly stationary. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Congress.alerts.weather.gov
