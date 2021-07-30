Cancel
Yavapai County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 17:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 730 PM MST. * At 530 PM MST, Trained weather spotters reported flooding in the northern sections of Prescott Valley, including Poquito Valley Road and Coyote Springs Road. Up to 4 feet of water has been reported flowing across property in the area. This water should eventually drain into Granite Creek and then the Verde River, with diminishing crests. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include North Prescott Valley. This includes the following streams and drainages Poquito Wash, Coyote Springs, Verde River, Little Chino Valley and Granite Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
NBC News

Beirut explosion: Lebanon marks 1 year since devastating blast

BEIRUT — A year after an explosion pulverized the port of Beirut, there are still days that Aline Kamakian has to ask herself whether she is really alive. How could she be, her logic goes, when a year ago to the day one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history tore through her restaurant in the capital of Lebanon —a wildly diverse city that is a melting pot of different religions, sects and nationalities.

