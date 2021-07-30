Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 17:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 730 PM MST. * At 530 PM MST, Trained weather spotters reported flooding in the northern sections of Prescott Valley, including Poquito Valley Road and Coyote Springs Road. Up to 4 feet of water has been reported flowing across property in the area. This water should eventually drain into Granite Creek and then the Verde River, with diminishing crests. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include North Prescott Valley. This includes the following streams and drainages Poquito Wash, Coyote Springs, Verde River, Little Chino Valley and Granite Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE