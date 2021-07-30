Flood Advisory issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 18:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: San Juan The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central San Juan County in southeastern Utah * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 634 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.1 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include La Sal and Summit Point. This includes the following streams and drainages Piute Creek, Summit Canyon, Coyote Wash and Coal Bed Canyon. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.