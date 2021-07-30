Report: Minnesota Trades Rubio to Cavaliers for Prince

Cleveland has reportedly acquired Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio in exchange for Taurean Prince in a deal that also involves a 2022 draft pick and cash. Minnesota will also be sent a 2022 second-round draft pick and cash, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fisher reported that the Cavaliers are sending Minnesota $2.5 million as a part of the trade. The Timberwolves will reportedly save close to $5 million through the deal, giving them necessary cap relief, according to Krawczynski.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported that the Cavaliers would be acquiring the draft pick and cash, rather than the Timberwolves. However, multiple reports have come out since then that suggest the opposite.

Rubio is currently competing for Team Spain in the Tokyo Olympics. The guard has been traded several times over the last few seasons, most recently being included in the Thunder-Suns swap that landed Chris Paul in Phoenix last season before Oklahoma City traded Rubio to Minnesota. Over the last three seasons, the 30-year-old has played for three different franchises.