Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Minnesota Trades Rubio to Cavaliers for Prince

By Madeline Coleman
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419Kpr_0bCCaRbl00

Cleveland has reportedly acquired Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio in exchange for Taurean Prince in a deal that also involves a 2022 draft pick and cash. Minnesota will also be sent a 2022 second-round draft pick and cash, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fisher reported that the Cavaliers are sending Minnesota $2.5 million as a part of the trade. The Timberwolves will reportedly save close to $5 million through the deal, giving them necessary cap relief, according to Krawczynski.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported that the Cavaliers would be acquiring the draft pick and cash, rather than the Timberwolves. However, multiple reports have come out since then that suggest the opposite.

Rubio is currently competing for Team Spain in the Tokyo Olympics. The guard has been traded several times over the last few seasons, most recently being included in the Thunder-Suns swap that landed Chris Paul in Phoenix last season before Oklahoma City traded Rubio to Minnesota. Over the last three seasons, the 30-year-old has played for three different franchises.

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taurean Prince
Person
Prince
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Jake Fisher
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Ricky Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Franchises#Athletic#Bleacher Report#Espn#Team Spain#The Thunder Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
Country
Spain
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Ricky Rubio trade signals the end of Collin Sexton’s time with Cavaliers

After acquiring Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Cleveland Cavaliers have essentially signaled that Collin Sexton’s time with the team is over. There was expected to be chaos prior to and during the 2021 NBA Draft, and that was exactly the case. The Cleveland Cavaliers did not make a big splash trade like the Los Angeles Lakers did with the Russell Westbrook trade, but they did add a veteran presence to their backcourt.
NBAPosted by
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs looking to pair Collin Sexton with Kevin Love or Taurean Prince in potential trade packages

According to a recent report, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to pair rising star Collin Sexton with either Kevin Love or Taurean Prince in potential trade packages. “I like that idea,” said Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com when asked about the possibility of the Cavaliers keeping Sexton. “I’ve heard the Cavs have been trying to pair him with Kevin Love ($60 million over two years) or Taurean Prince ($15 million in 2021-22) to get something decent in return.”
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Trade Rumors: Rubio, Ball, Knicks, Wizards, Simmons

Ricky Rubio is busy playing the point for Spain in the Olympics but a number of NBA teams are doing due diligence on a potential trade for the veteran point man, Darren Wolfson of KSTP tweets. The Celtics, Clippers and Lakers are keeping tabs on the Timberwolves guard. Rubio has a $17.8MM expiring contract for next season.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Lakers considered salary dumping Marc Gasol in trade with Timberwolves

The Lakers completed the majority of their free agency work inside a roughly 24-hour window between Monday and Tuesday. While it was a quick use of their time, it also made for a busy opening day, one during which many options were surely discussed. One of the primary talking points...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Timberwolves sign-and-trade involves John Collins

For years now, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been trying to turn themselves into something of value in the Western Conference, but they really have not seen much success over the years. Since the start of the 2004-05 NBA season, Minnesota only has a total of 485 wins, which is the fewest in the entire league over this span, and they have made the playoffs just once during the 2017-18 season because of Jimmy Butler.
NBAPosted by
FortyEight Minutes

Cavaliers Acquire Ricky Rubio in Draft Night Trade

Ricky Rubio‘s second stint with the Timberwolves ends in a similar fashion to that of his first stint… a trade. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news via Twitter announcing Rubio and a... The post Cavaliers Acquire Ricky Rubio in Draft Night Trade appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves rumors: Rubio mentioned as option for Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves are once again involved in trade rumors. This time, though, it’s rotational point guard Ricky Rubio. Earlier today, Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe did their yearly NBA Draft special for ESPN. When talking about Dennis Schroder and the Los Angeles Lakers, Wojnarowski made a note that Ricky Rubio could be the point guard that the lakers target if they are unable to retain Schroder.
NBAcelticslife.com

Cleveland Cavaliers acquire Ricky Rubio from Minnesota Timberwolves

I've never been a fan of Taureen Prince and he and his contract seem to be being passed around like a joint the past few years. The Cavs get Rubio and a 2nd rounder (Washington's in 2022 so a good one) while the Wolves add some cap space. This likely means Collin Sexton will be traded in a later move. Darius Garland is the point guard of their future while Rubio will help hold down the fort now.
NBAFear The Sword

Cavs reportedly acquire Ricky Rubio from the Wolves

The Cleveland Cavaliers, per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, have acquired veteran point guard Ricky Rubio from the Timberwolves in exchange for forward Taurean Prince, the Wizards 2022 second-round pick and a unspecified amount of cash. Rubio, 30, is heading into the last year of his contract at $17.8...
NBAchatsports.com

Cleveland Cavaliers: Was trading for Ricky Rubio a good deal?

Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland, Washington Wizards, Ricky Rubio, Minnesota Timberwolves, Adrian Wojnarowski, Taurean Prince, National Basketball Association, Darius Garland. Then-Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio handles the ball. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) The Cleveland Cavaliers made one of the first moves of 2021 NBA Draft night. The Cavs reportedly sent...
NBAkduz.com

Wolves sit out draft, Trade Rubio

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells the AP that the Cleveland Cavaliers are acquiring veteran guard Ricky Rubio in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland is sending guard Taurean Prince, cash and a second-round pick in 2022 for the 30-year-old Rubio. The deal is happening as Rubio is in Tokyo playing on Spain’s Olympic team. The Minnesota Timberwolves were non-participants in the NBA draft for their first time in their 33-year history. Both of their picks went to Golden State in completion of the 2020 trade that landed D’Angelo Russell and sent Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors. One draft note, Minnesota native and former Minnehaha Academy star Jalen Suggs went in the #5 overall pick in draft to the Orlando Magic. Former Minneapolis standout Jericho Sims was drafted in the second round, #58 overall by the New York Knicks.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Timberwolves trading Rubio to Cleveland for Prince

Ricky Rubio's second stint with the Timberwolves has come to an end. The Wolves are trading Rubio to Cleveland in exchange for forward Taurean Prince, a 2022 second-round pick and cash, a source confirmed, as the Wolves did not stand pat on draft night despite having no picks in either round.
NBACanis Hoopus

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: The Ricky Rubio Trade For Taurean Prince

On today’s show, we get into the Minnesota Timberwolves draft night. A night that included no draft picks, but a rather meaningful trade of Ricky Rubio in exchange for Taurean Prince and a 2022 2nd round pick. Mixed into the pod are audio snippets from Gersson Rosas’ late-night press conference that help clarify what the Wolves were doing on draft night and what they may have planned for the offseason.
NBAlakers365.com

Report: Lakers doing ‘due diligence’ on possible trade for Ricky Rubio

The Lakers' search for a point guard this offseason won't be exclusive to just star names like Chris Paul or Kyle Lowry. A host of salary cap-related complications makes acquiring either of those guys difficult, meaning other names are probably more likely to come to training camp this fall, including the incumbent Dennis Schröder. One of the more intriguing sub-star names, however, is long-time Laker killer and Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy