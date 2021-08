The Denton City Council approved Tuesday up to $950,000 for video camera surveillance throughout Denton over the next five years. The consent agenda item authorized the city manager to execute a contract with Sigma Surveillance to buy security camera products and related services. Denton currently has cameras at the majority of its 80 city facilities, for a total of about 750 at police and fire departments, municipal courtrooms, libraries, solid waste, recreation centers and other government departments. The estimated cost to maintain and license existing cameras, purchase new cameras and plan for contingencies between fiscal years 2022 and 2026 is $930,974.