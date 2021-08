NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – President Joe Biden announced new COVID vaccination rules for federal workers Thursday. It’s just the latest effort amid concerns about the Delta variant. Scientists at a lab in Nutley, New Jersey, screen for positive viral samples from local patients. They say if COVID had its own kingdom, Delta would be king. “You can see that with each successive week, the prevalence of Delta in our samples increases by almost 10%, such that the samples that we just screened yesterday, which were last week’s samples, 100% of them were Delta,” said Jose Mediavilla, with the Center for Discovery and Innovation. The...